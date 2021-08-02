The Alliance for Interracial Dignity endorses a “No” vote on Proposition 1. Prop 1 would overturn the Webster Groves City Council’s decision to remove 1950s-era restrictions crafted to maintain a homogeneous and wealthy enclave. The council’s decision is in response to the increasing cost of home ownership and the loss of smaller homes to outsized new construction.
This doesn’t entice tear downs — it faces up to the fact that tear downs are already happening. Council has freed up property owners’ ability to build two-family housing in the “missing middle” price range of $250,000 to $400,000, which is significantly less than the houses currently being built. It’s a move based on the policy expertise of our Department of Planning & Development, our Plan Commission and regional scholarship.
For 10 years, the alliance has heard residents share their love for a welcoming community where you can live side by side with all kinds of neighbors. Preserving these community values takes intention — we are up against a legacy of racial and economic segregation in this region. The median price of housing is going up and our municipal population is declining.
We cannot engineer socioeconomic and cultural diversity in our community, but we can reduce barriers and offer choices. We must pay attention to affordability if we want to fight segregation, but perhaps more important is the work to build a culture of inclusion so people besides the wealthy elite want to live here, regardless of ability to pay.
The effort to repeal the council’s vote was funded by a single deep-pocket donor and spread misinformation that sowed distrust in our public servants. If Prop 1 passes, it may jeopardize broader efforts to foster a consciously inclusive community in Webster Groves. We hold ourselves back when we focus on what we might have to give up instead of what we have to gain. Vote “No.”
Farrell Carfield, on behalf of the Alliance for Interracial Dignity’s Culture of Inclusion & Housing Action Team