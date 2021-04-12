Join The Alliance For Interracial Dignity on Thursday, April 15, 7 p.m., and hear from Shane Williamson, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Webster Groves School District and member of the Alliance for Interracial Dignity Coordinating Council.
John Simpson, superintendent of the Webster Groves School District, will attend as a special guest.
Williamson and Simpson will share updates on changes in the school district, including the sixth grade transition to Hixson, the full launch of Givens Elementary School, continued anti-bias and anti-racism training, and a revised social studies curriculum.
The alliance will also share the launch of the Freestyle Pool Pass, which is a new partnership between the alliance, the school district, and Webster-Rock Hill Ministries to remove financial barriers to access the Webster Groves pool and ensure that all kids feel welcome to join in on summer fun.
A Zoom link for this month’s virtual meeting is available online at https://tinyurl.com/jydnwfrj.