The Alliance for Interracial Dignity will hold its first in-person meeting in nearly two years on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This meeting is free and open to the public.
Jong Bum Kwon, cultural anthropologist at Webster University, will speak about the uptick in hateful acts against Asian Americans, placed in context with related issues of nativism, xenophobia and immigration history.
The meeting will be held at Webster University, in Room 253 of the East Academic Building at 545 Garden Ave. Masks required. Parking available in the Garden Park Plaza Garage, across the street from the building.
The meeting will also be streamed via Zoom: bit.ly/AID_ZOOM_Oct_Mtg.