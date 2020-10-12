Join the Alliance for Interracial Dignity for a virtual community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 15, from 7 to 8 p.m. Young activists will discuss growing up in Webster Groves and how to embrace change for a more just and equitable community.
After a Q&A opportunity with the panel, “breakout rooms” will delve deeper into three areas for concrete action. When registering for the meeting, attendees will be asked which breakout session they would like to join: 1) Public Safety/Police Accountability 2) Representation for All Voices — Get Out The Vote or 3) Culture of Inclusion and Housing.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/y2mk2scz.