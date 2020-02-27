Johnson, Allen W., born April 6, 1942, in Macon County, Missouri, died Dec. 27, 2019, in St. Louis, Missouri.
Growing up on the family farm in Adair County, Allen was a well-loved, gregarious member of his tight-knit Kirksville High School class. He was active in 4H, marching band and set a record in the mile for his track and field team.
That well-loved charisma attracted the attention of a young Janice Westhoff in 1962 and they were married after a whirlwind five month courtship. Allen and Jan moved to St. Louis and grew their family with the birth of four daughters. Yes, four girls. In 1984, Allen began Westhoff Machine Company, which is still family run to this day.
After decades of devotion to the SLU and Mizzou basketball teams, Allen developed a new love — golf. This melded well with Jan’s love of travel and allowed them to travel the country in search of the best golf course... or the best scenic route, depending on who you ask. Allen hosted the ‘Big Al Classic’ each summer and loved any chance to get out on the course, even achieving a hole in one a few years back!
A man of few words, Allen spoke instead with his eyes, heart, and his actions. He loved his grandchildren dearly, and although hard of hearing, always made a point of stooping down to their level, trying to understand every word. Always quick with a smile and wink of an eye, no one could help but love his warm persona.
He excelled at drinking Mountain Dew and taking a nap minutes later, dancing with every girl at weddings, never hurrying but always arriving on time, being the best dressed man everywhere he went, speaking Italian without ever taking lessons, starting each phone call with “this is Allen Johnson”, achieving the best tan in a single afternoon, and never missing a chance to devour a Snickers Bar. That is Big Al in a nutshell and we will miss him dearly.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and June Johnson, brothers Marion, Robert and Paul Johnson and his daughter Katherine (Johnson) Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Janice (Westhoff) Johnson, brother Jack Johnson, brother-in-law Rodger (Ann) Westhoff, daughters Rebecca (Benjamin) Alexander, Rachel Johnson, Elizabeth (Luke) Baumgartner, grandchildren Madeline, Payne, Amelia and Eve and several nieces and nephews. He was laid to rest at a private family burial.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. April 4, at the Hawken house and all who loved him are encouraged to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Kidney Foundation.