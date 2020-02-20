Burgess, Allen, was predeceased by his first wife Bettie and second wife Judy (Myers) and sister Barbara. He is survived by his sister Sally of Boise, Idaho, seven sons, 12 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Al was born and raised in Oklahoma and moved to Webster Groves for his senior year of High School, where he was part of a state championship golf team. He attended Westminster College, where he continued to play golf and met his first wife, Bettie Vaughn McGee, who was attending William Woods.
Al worked in the natural gas industry and was able to retire early and enjoy life on his farm outside St. James, Missouri with his second wife Judy. During this time, he was able to enjoy golfing and fishing and make lasting friendships with some of the locals. Those were some of the best years of his life.
In accordance with his wishes, there will not be a service at this time. If you so desire, you may donate to the charity of your choice.