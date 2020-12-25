Webster Groves police recently arrested a woman believed to be involved in the Felony Lane Gang — criminals involved in a nationwide fraud scheme.
Heather Lynn Harper, 36, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 16, after trying to cash a check for $1,852 using a stolen driver’s license at Commerce Bank, 8050 Big Bend Blvd., according to a Webster Groves police report.
A bank teller flagged the transaction as suspicious and police were called. Police found a stolen driver’s license, debit card and checkbook in Harper’s possession. Harper confessed to the attempted transaction, according to the police report.
Police also found several wigs in her car, plus contacts on her phone that revealed a connection to the Felony Lane Gang, according to the report. Members of the group, who often include women wearing wigs, move throughout the country changing their appearances, breaking into cars and stealing IDs, credit cards and checkbooks. They often use a bank’s drive-up lane farthest from the teller to avoid detection during transactions.
Harper was charged on Dec. 17 with two felonies, identity theft and fraud, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. She is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on $30,000 cash-only bond. A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for Dec. 28.
Police believe her to be a flight risk because of her alleged involvement in the Felony Lane Gang. Her phone also showed she had been in “multiple states in a short amount of time,” according to the police report.