With all of the turmoil around us each and every day — and now even lately in Webster — I am smiling!
As I write this, I am still smiling, as if I’ve just opened up a wonderful book and can’t wait for the next chapter to begin!
“What’s causing all these smiles,” you say? Just tell all your readers to sit down in a comfy place with the Feb. 11 issue of the Times and read the front page story, “The Girl Next Door.”
Hopefully now you, too, are smiling along with me after reading this sweet story of these two young adults who look forward to many “happy chapters” ahead for them. I thank them for my smiles!
Jackie Mueller
Shrewsbury