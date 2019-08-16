I read with interest the Summer 2019-Issue Number 10 copy of Inside Webster Groves. The Mayor’s Message was informative. The articles on housing, boards and commissions and the information to seniors regarding fraud awareness were very interesting.
When I read “A Demographic Profile of Webster Groves – Who are we?” I couldn’t believe what I had read. The article listed, among other things, the population under age 20 and over age 60. It mentioned the education of residents and the percentage having bachelor’s degree or higher. Then it stated, “89% of our population is white.” Are you kidding me? Are the white residents the only ones worth counting? Did the entire racial make-up of Webster disappear, become invisible to the writer except for the white residents?
We have residents of every nationality living here. How very insulting to me and every other person “not white” living in Webster Groves. All of the non-white residents of Webster Groves are owed an apology.
