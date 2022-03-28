Despite a unanimous “no” from the Kirkwood City Council, all hope is not lost for a resident seeking to train dogs in her yard.
Lynn Thiele, who lives on North Clay Avenue, had already been training multiple dogs out of her home through much of the pandemic when she was shut down following a noise complaint in October 2021.
Thiele appealed to the Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission to amend the zoning code to add animal training as an accessory use in single-family residential districts, which would have allowed her to host up to 10 dogs in her yard during business hours. Though members had no problems with Thiele herself, the commission declined to recommend the amendment, concerned that it would allow less qualified dog trainers to proceed similarly.
Though Thiele was supported at a Kirkwood City Council hearing by more than a dozen neighbors and numerous letters, the council ultimately agreed with planning and zoning at its March 17 meeting.
“The problem is not the applicant. Once this is allowed as a permitted use, anybody who wants to follow in the applicant’s footsteps would be allowed to do so, and others, we predict, would fail. That’s our concern,” said City Attorney John Hessel.
With several council members expressing sympathy for Thiele, Hessel suggested returning the matter to the Planning and Zoning Commission to craft a special use permit for her business.
“I know there are circumstances where, because of the uniqueness of the business, you can make a special use permit non-transferable,” said Hessel. “We could consider that as a condition. We would also suggest that this is the kind of special use permit that should be revisited either annually or every two years so the council can determine it’s being operated in an appropriate manner. I can support that, legally.”
The council voted unanimously to reject the zoning amendment and instead return the matter to planning and zoning. Once drafted, the Kirkwood City Council will review and vote on the special use permit for Thiele’s business.