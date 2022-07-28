The Missouri Department of Transportation will close all lanes on Interstate 44 near the Big Bend Bridge on Friday, July 29.
Crews will start closing lanes on eastbound I-44 at 8 p.m. with all eastbound lanes closed by 9 p.m. Crews will start closing lanes on westbound I-44 about midnight, with all westbound lanes closed by 1 a.m. Saturday, July 30. Crews will be placing the concrete for the deck of the new Big Bend bridge over I-44 in Kirkwood/Crestwood.
Traffic will be routed up and over the ramps, but drivers can expect much slower travel times through the closure. Drivers on Big Bend are highly encouraged to use alternate routes to get to I-44 during the closure to reduce the impact to through interstate traffic.
Three lanes on eastbound I-44 should open by 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 30. Three lanes on westbound I-44 should reopen around noon on Saturday, July 30. One lane in each direction on I-44 will remain closed through August.
Big Bend over the interstate will remain closed through August.