A new, all-inclusive playground is now open at Watson Trail Park, 12450 W. Watson Road in Sunset Hills.
The ADA-accessible playground offers features for those with disabilities including wheelchair-accessible swings and merry-go-round. Additional modifications include music equipment, a water mister, accessible surfacing and more.
What makes this playground unique is that wheelchairs can be rolled onto the rides and equipment, according to Sally Rains, founder of the nonprofit Rainbows For Kids, which helped make the new playground possible.
“There are many accessible playgrounds, but not many where they can stay in the chair,” Rains said, noting that at least three people in wheelchairs can be actively playing on the playground equipment at the same time.
“This makes them feel more included as they play on the equipment and also roll over to the musical area,” she added. “The happiness this will bring to the families is unmeasurable. The smiles on these kids’ faces means everything.”
The new playground was made possible by support and funding from the Municipal Parks Grant Commission along with Rainbow for Kids, Renewal by Andersen, Crestwood/Sunset Hills Rotary Club, Crestwood/Sunset Hills Kiwanis Club, The Whitey Herzog Foundation, and the Foundation for Sunset Hills.