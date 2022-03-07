Some of you may know me from the annual Webster Groves community events I help organize like “Porchfest,” the “World Peace Concert” and “Webster On Wheels.”
I was taught and believe in looking for the good and positive in others versus criticizing the bad and negative. Thus, while I do not know Kathy Hart well, I like her as a person and believe that she was a good and fair city council member during her tenure. I have nothing at all against her.
But I am choosing,,without reservation or hesitation, to go all in for Laura Arnold for mayor of Webster. Here are my top two reasons why:
First, to me, nothing is more important than trust between people. As such, communities move forward at the speed of trust. No trust, no progress. And I trust Laura, her character, her leadership and her judgment unconditionally, established over a 20-year friendship between our families.
Second, the word “community” is the combination of two words —commune + unity — and means “to share together as one.” For as long as I have known her, Laura has never sat quietly on the sidelines, but instead has always been “in the arena,” tirelessly engaging, connecting, sharing and giving back across a multitude of civic organizations, including city council, for the good of us all and to help unite our community as one.
In closing, if you look for the good and positive in Webster Groves, you will find Laura near the center. She will be an exceptional mayor!
Dave Buck
Webster Groves