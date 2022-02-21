Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson has long considered becoming a substitute teacher after he retires, but he never expected he would have to become one before that.
For a short time at the beginning of the semester, he found himself stepping into a classroom to substitute. But Simpson wasn’t the only one — other administrators and even retired teachers in the district stepped up to help fill the teacher absences caused by the surge of COVID numbers and Omicron cases in St. Louis County in late December and early January.
“When we first came back, especially in the first two weeks, there were a number of staff absences. There were a number of people, including myself, who were helping to cover classroom duties,” Simpson said. “Administrators and counselors, building level principals, assistants, teaching assistants — it was an all hands on deck kind of situation.”
Shane Williamson, the district’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, taught a computer science course. The director of facilities taught P.E. at Hixson Middle School.
“Everyone is just trying to do what they can to support the students and the teachers,” Simpson said.
Three people came out of retirement to help the short-handed district. Retirees John M. Thomas, once a social studies teacher and the director of student services; longtime teacher and guidance counselor Joe Hepfinger; and former social studies teacher and head football coach Cliff Ice came back to help fill the gap in teacher absences in January.
“We’ve been really fortunate. We’ve had some amazing, kind people jump back in. Super qualified and great people.It tells you a lot about who they are,” Webster Groves High School Principal Matt Irvin said.
As far as the superintendent’s substituting stint, he found himself enjoying it.
“The first day (I subbed) was academic networking so I wasn’t teaching anything, but just being in the space with students and getting to connect with some of them or hear what was going on in their classes was super fun,” Simpson said. “The next day I was set to go be a sixth grade science teacher and showed up there. Thankfully for the students — that would have been rough for them — the teacher was able to be back that day.
“It’s funny because I started as a substitute teacher. It’s fun getting my class list and going up to the classroom. It was a full-circle kind of thing,” Simpson added.
Battling COVID This Semester
In an effort to reduce the number of unmasked students in the lunch room spaces, Webster Groves High School added an additional lunch period — for a total of three lunch hours — at the beginning of the semester. As COVID numbers began to fall, the additional lunch period was dropped on Jan. 24.
On Jan. 25, the district announced it would be shortening the quarantine period for students and teachers from 10 days to five.
“The CDC came out with that recommendation and the county came out with that recommendation,” Simpson said. “I could have moved to that right when we came back, but they didn’t talk about the implications for school settings. It was just in general, and I think schools are unique.”
Over the past two years, schools have done their best to navigate COVID as case numbers have risen and fallen, and risen and fallen again. Webster Groves High School is no different.
“We ran through three different schedules last year,” Webster Groves High Principal Irvin said. “We all have had to live with a greater degree of flexibility in the past two years, and hopefully that flexibility allows us to do the best we can to have a schooling experience that’s worthwhile to our students, faculty and our community.”
Superintendent Simpson said the district has worked closely with doctors and health experts, and consulted the department of public health.
“One of the things that has been demonstrated over and over again, including now, is that in settings such as ours, where people are masked and other strategies are in place, there’s minimal transmissions (of the virus) occurring,” Simpson said.
The Webster Groves School District works with its lead nurse, Rachel Huertas, on mitigation strategies as well.
“We continue to rely on the effectiveness of our mitigation strategies such as universal masking, physical distancing and asking students/staff to stay home if they are exhibiting symptoms,” Huertas said. “Those strategies are district-wide.”
The district currently has a mask mandate requiring all staff and students to wear a face covering inside school buildings.
“We’ve had some problems (enforcing the mask policy),” Irvin said, but categorized the problems as minor. “We always try to talk to them first and advise them on what our policy is.”
Webster Groves High School junior Celia Alexander said she understands that the school can only do so much, especially with so many people in one building.
“It would be nice if hallways were less crowded. It’s not practical to make that happen, but there are some very congested hallways, especially after lunch times,” she said. “Personally, I feel I’m doing my best to stay safe and healthy. Should I get COVID, I doubt it would be from school.”
Mask-Recommended Policy
With COVID numbers falling again, Simpson said the district is currently considering moving to a mask-recommended policy instead of its current mask mandate, but has not yet made a decision.
Overall, the district has been successful in keeping numbers down.
“We all continue to do our best to protect the health and safety of our school communities as a collective whole,” Lead Nurse Huertas said.
Lydia Urice is an intern for the Times. She is a junior at Webster Groves High School, and a junior editor for the school’s student newspaper, The Echo.