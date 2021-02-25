The Kirkwood High School Pioneers are celebrating after the girls swimming and diving team powered its way to the first state championship in school history.
After three second-place finishes at state in the past, the Pioneers came out on top. Kirkwood High School placed first in five of 12 events on the way to the team’s first place win in the Class 2 Girls Swimming and Diving State Championship on Friday, Feb. 19, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
“It’s still a bit of a shock. It’s a crazy, but very, very proud feeling to know that we’re forever a part of our school’s history now,” said Kirkwood High School freshman Nora Lee Brown, who helped the team claim the state title.
The Pioneers started strong, kicking off the meet with a first place win in the 200-yard medley relay. Kirkwood totaled 291 points, well ahead of Eureka’s second place with 228 points. Two-time defending state champ Marquette High School, which edged out Kirkwood by just five points to score last year’s first place win, came in third.
Parkway South placed fourth with 180 points, followed by Nerinx Hall in fifth with 155 points. Webster Groves High School placed sixth in the Class 1 Girls Swimming and Diving Championship the following day.
Brown scored big for Kirkwood with first place wins in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events.
“She was state champ in both of those, she set school records in both of those and she was just shy of setting state records in both,” Kirkwood’s Coach Matt Beasley said, noting several of his swimmers medaled in the same events they dominated last year.
Senior Ella Pearl dominated in the 100-yard backstroke, bringing home the gold medal for the third year in a row and setting a record in the event for Class 2 for the second successive season.
Junior Alyssa Dennis took first in the 100-yard breaststroke for the second year in a row and took second in the 100-yard butterfly.
Brown, Pearl and Dennis, along with freshman Sophie Wallace, made up the winning team for the 200 medley relay, making the Pioneers back-to-back state champs in the event.
Wallace, a strong sprinter, also placed in the 50 and 100 freestyle events.
“We haven’t had anyone score in the 50 free for six years,” Beasley said of Wallace. “She’s a pure sprinter and a great addition to the team.”
Freshman Abbie Ludbrook took fourth place in the 100-yard butterfly, and senior Paige Howell took fifth in the 100-yard backstroke.
Beasley said another highlight was having the maximum number of athletes in an event. Brown, along with juniors Grace Marcus and Elizabeth Greene, and sophomore Olivia Thurman, all participated in the 500-yard freestyle individual race.
“You can only have a max of four athletes in an event — if you can even qualify,” he said. “We had four girls in the 500 and every one of them scored, which was huge.”
A Good Feeling
Finishing just shy of first place at state last year gave the Pioneers a mental edge going into this season.
Losing only one swimmer and gaining three strong freshmen, Beasley knew his team had the talent to pull off a state championship — he just didn’t want to say it. That’s not really his style; plus, he didn’t want to jinx it.
“I knew the team I had in front of me all along, but at no point was I ever like, ‘We’re going to win state,’ or ‘We need to win state,’” said Beasley, who has coached the girls swimming team at Kirkwood for the past eight years.
“Nobody scores points at state until you show up and score points at state,” he added. “You come in every day, work hard and take care of business. If you stay disciplined and focused day in and day out, good things will happen — and good things did happen.”
Brown echoed those sentiments, acknowledging what went unspoken among her teammates and their coaches.
“We knew going into the season what was at stake,” she said. “We knew we were going to have a powerhouse and a very good chance of winning (state), but I don’t think anybody wanted to come right out and say that. Anytime anybody mentioned state, it was always followed by a ‘Knock on wood!’”
Pearl said earning her third consecutive state title in backstroke and the team’s state championship win during her senior year is just about the best thing ever.
“There’s no better timing — this is the best way to end a high school career,” said Pearl, who already has plans to swim for the University of Arkansas next year. She will join her sister on the university’s swim team, just as the two swam together for Kirkwood High when Pearl was a freshman and her sister was a senior.
Pearl said although spectators weren’t allowed in the stands at this year’s state meet, she was just thrilled it still went on. She’s also grateful the Pioneers got to have a season.
“With COVID, this gave a bit of normalcy that we can’t really find in any other place right now,” she said.
The team sacrificed a lot for that normalcy.
“Swimmers already sacrifice a lot, but this year many of the girls on the team sacrificed going to school in person because they didn’t want to get sick or quarantined,” said Molly Brown, who watched her daughter take the state titles from the auditorium of Kirkwood High School during the watch party parents held to livestream the event on a giant screen. “Nora Lee has spent her entire freshman year as a virtual student because she wanted to be able to swim for Kirkwood at the state meet.”
Most of the other girls did, too. Of course, it was worth it.
“So, so worth it — 100% worth it,” Nora Lee Brown said. “Everyone was really committed to staying safe and not compromising state, even if it meant doing school online.”
The Pioneers might already be thinking about next year, but for now, they’re basking in the glow of the team’s historic win. The team has been enjoying COVID-friendly celebrations such as participating in car parades through campus.
“The win was sweet,” said Beasley, who garnered individual and team medals at state during his high school swimming career at Parkway South. “It is much more rewarding having athletes and now a team winning state than it ever was for me as an individual. Sitting in those stands last week, I was much more nervous than I ever remember being as an athlete. Winning my first team title as a coach and also the first in school history is something I will never forget.”