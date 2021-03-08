When Kirkwood resident Megan Daniels first visited 1030 Barberry Lane on a house tour over 10 years ago, she had no idea she’d one day call it “home.”
Located in the heart of the historic Meramec Highlands, 1030 Barberry Lane is a residence like no other. The former location of the Frisco Train Depot got a facelift in 2006, beginning life anew as a luxury home. The house combines elements of the original structure — including much of the original stone — with modern amenities and style. Daniels felt a connection from the start.
“The owners were there during the tour and I got to ask some questions about the depot, about its history. I just fell in love with it,” said Daniels. “I’m a history buff when it comes to the Kirkwood community, so having the opportunity to talk with them on that tour was a gift.”
Daniels left 1030 Barberry Lane that day, but she never forgot it. But owning it seemed like a pipe dream — until October 2020 came around.
Daniels, husband Rich, and their three children were living in a bungalow behind The Magic House at the time, but they were looking for a new house to accommodate visits from her husband’s large family.
“One day, Rich comes home and says, ‘You’ll never guess what’s on the market,’” said Daniels. “He hadn’t seen it, and the kids were doing virtual learning, so we all went to the open house. We walk in and Rich says, ‘Oh my god, this is beautiful.’”
Even a decade later, Daniels was struck by the thoughtful design established by then-owners Don and Maria Kukla. Her husband was equally stunned. Their children — 20-year-old Grace, 18-year-old Luc and 13-year-old Zoey — immediately picked out their own bedrooms.
“Rich said, ‘Well, what do you think?’” said Daniels. “I said, ‘I’ve been in love with this home for 10 years.’”
They submitted a bid right away. Fortunately for the Daniels, the Kuklas were looking for a family who would appreciate the house’s history, and the Daniels fit the bill.
Having lived in Michigan, Belgium and New Jersey before settling in Kirkwood nearly 15 years ago, the Daniels family is happy to have found a new longterm home. Though they’ve only lived there since December, Daniels knows she’s not leaving any time soon.
“We’ve moved around quite a bit in Kirkwood and we’re not moving out of here,” she said. “We want to stay and raise the family and retire here — and we are so looking forward to having people come see the home. We’re looking forward to hosting again.”
A Piece of History
The Meramec Highlands, a former resort destination in Kirkwood boasting fresh air and stunning views, opened in 1895. Built by prominent St. Louis businessman Marcus Bernheimer, the development encouraged travelers to get away from city life and relax.
In 1989, the area became Kirkwood’s first historic district. Most of the highlands were lost to fire or time, and the Frisco Depot, where visitors would arrive and depart by train, stood abandoned for years.
“We have a lot of friends who are born and bred Kirkwoodians and people will come and say, ‘Hey, we used to party here when it was abandoned,’” said Daniels. “I’ve put it out there to people who know this building before it was a home. If you know anything or have any stories, I’d love to hear them.”
The depot was rescued by Agape Construction, the owners of which still live in the neighborhood. The five-bedroom, five-bath, 5,099-square-foot home at 1030 Barberry Lane features a stunning array of luxury and modern design, with many rooms and structures built atop sections of the train station itself.
The house boasts a “grand room” with alder wood paneling and a 12-foot beamed ceiling. The formal dining room includes the original stone fireplace. What was once the “woman’s parlour” is now the master bedroom. The home theater room is designed to mimic an 1890s railroad parlor car, with engine Number #1030 serving as the movie screen projector. Every room breathes history.
“I think about the stories,” said Daniels. “I think about them every single day.”
Committed to Community
Though her husband is originally from the East Coast, Daniels grew up in north St. Louis County. A track and cross country runner in high school, she would often visit the track at Kirkwood High School. She loved the community and its walkability, and hoped to one day live there. Fifteen years ago, her wish came true.
Daniels now works at Kirkwood United Methodist Church. Husband Rich Daniels works for Anchor Packaging. The two also own Amigos Cantina and Kirkwood Pop Co. Daniels continues her legacy in cross country as a coach for Kirkwood High School.
She considers it a blessing to be the next caretaker of 1030 Barberry Lane. Once the pandemic passes and conditions are safer, she plans to continue the tradition of hosting historical tours.
Though she knows her family will one day pass the torch to another, for now, she’s excited to share the history of the Frisco Depot with Kirkwood.
“We are truly committed to the community,” she said. “We’ve grown roots here for 15 years. To be able to live in this historical landmark is such a gift.”