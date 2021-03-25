Kerr, Alicia B. (nee Blagbrough), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the age of 60. Alicia was a lifetime resident of Webster Groves and a graduate of Webster Groves High School, Class of 1978. Alicia was preceded in death by her parents Bud and Betty Blagbrough and her sister, Helen Blagbrough Kortkamp. Alicia was the beloved wife of Scott Kerr; loving mother of Asher Kerr Hebel (Tim), Sara Kerr and Bonnie Kerr; sister of Hal Blagbrough; and loving grandmother of Sade Grace Hebel.
Alicia was an avid lover of animals, including her dogs Squeege, Nala and Millie. Alicia loved to watch and feed her birds daily and plant in her garden. She was a trained and skilled art conservator and owned an art gallery with her husband. Alicia was a voracious reader and a lover of films. Alicia was a friend to many and will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Kerr residence on April 3, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Navajo Relief Fund.