Hartle, Alice, beloved wife of 61 years to Gary L. Hartle; devoted mother to Gary Robert Hartle, Melissa (Matthew) Cochran, and cherished stepmother to Tina Mason; loving grandmother to Ashley, Joshua Robert, Kate, and Jordan Faye; dearest great grandmother to Marcie and the late Jenson Robert; adoring daughter of the late Anton “Tony” and Alice “Allie” Pfeiffer; dear stepdaughter to the late Ruth Pfeiffer; and treasured sister of the late Robert “Bob” Pfeiffer.
Alice lived a healthy, and full life of 83 years. She is finally reunited with her parents and her big brother.
A funeral mass honoring our dear wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend will take place at St. Michael the Archangel on Saturday, March 13, at 10 a.m. A short visitation in church will proceed mass at 9 a.m. All COVID precautions will be in place. Please wear a mask, and keep at least six feet apart from those around you. Seating is currently limited to 110 guests.