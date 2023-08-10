An attempt to grow a 100-pound pumpkin has ended prematurely after the gourd contracted an incurable fungus.
Goliath, 42-pounds at the time of death, was planted in May by residents of The Algonquin Apartments in Webster Groves. Goliath was grown using hybrid seeds that have been known to produce pumpkins in excess of 2,000 pounds.
David Wichman, a resident of The Algonquin who spearheaded the project, submitted the following obituary:
Pumpkin, Goliath. It is with great sorrow that we announce that Goliath Pumpkin passed away on Aug. 4, 2023, while at the Pumpkin Patch at The Algonquin Apartments in Webster Groves, Missouri, from an incurable wasting fungus.
Goliath entered this world as a young sprout on May 10, 2023. He was preceded in death by his four siblings — George, Spooky, Big Al and Lazarus. Goliath weighed 42 pounds at the time of his unexpected death. We will miss Goliath and all of the Pumpkin family. RIP Goliath Pumpkin.