Bring the whole family and join author Aubrey Betz of Webster Groves for a one-of-a-kind children’s book launch party for her book, “Alex and the Butterflies.”
Visit The Hall at Olive + Oak, 216 W. Lockwood Ave., on Sunday, Aug. 8, from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. for a book reading and author signing, live performances of an original song by Hannah McDonald, bundtini cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes and kid-friendly mocktails.
Learn about butterflies from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Coloring pages and activities from local businesses will be available.
Tickets are $5 each, with 15% of proceeds benefiting the Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation. Only 100 tickets are available. Purchase tickets online at http://bit.ly/alexandthebutterflies.