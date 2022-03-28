The opening of an Aldi grocery store in Rock Hill has been pushed back to 2023.
Originally slated to open this summer at 9530 Manchester Road near the corner of McKnight, the store is dealing with the continuing effects of COVID and supply chain issues.
“While Aldi has filled out all the proper permits to move into the corner of Manchester and McKnight location in Rock Hill, they have had a setback and the HVAC system is on backorder until December,” according to Rock Hill Mayor Ed Mahan.
The mayor said Aldi hopes to open in early 2023, but no specific date has been given.
This summer, a pop-up Eckert’s Farm Market will return to the space. Last year, Eckert’s pop-up market occupied the space from mid-June to the end of August.