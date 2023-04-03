After announcing that the Shrewsbury Family Aquatic Center is facing a significant increase in operating costs this summer, city officials on Tuesday approved recommendations by the parks and recreation board to help offset expenses.
To mitigate costs, the Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen unanimously agreed to close the pool at 7 p.m. daily — an hour earlier than in previous seasons — and to no longer concurrently staff a head guard and shift manager.
The city is also doing away with its non-resident pool pass sponsorships, which required any non-resident to be accompanied by a resident pool pass holder. Instead, the city will offer limited non-resident passes, which has the potential to increase revenue because it is less restrictive for pool goers, according to Shrewsbury Parks and Recreation Director Chris Buck.
The pool will continue to open at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday to accommodate families with young children, who are more likely to frequent the facilities during that time of day, according to city officials.
Among the reasons for the 2023 increase include a higher starting salary for lifeguards from $13 to $15 hourly, which is set by Midwest Pool Management, the city’s contracted pool management service. The city’s cost of chlorine is also a factor, doubling this year and expected to cost an additional $9,000.
In other parks and recreation business, the board of aldermen also unanimously approved the park board’s recommendation to apply for a planning grant through the Municipal Park Grant Commission of St. Louis County to create a master plan for the city’s outdoor sports courts.
The city has four tennis courts, two basketball courts and two pickleball courts in need of repair or replacement. Parks and Recreation Director Buck said the popularity of pickleball requires his department to plan on how Shrewsbury might want its sports courts to look in the future.
The city will gather input from the community to create a master plan. The plan is currently bid at $2,500.