Haller, Albert J, who founded a law firm in Clayton, Missouri, and practiced law for over 50 years, passed away June 15, 2023, at the age of 92, surrounded by his loving family.
Albert was born 1931 in Brooklyn, New York, to Karl and Louise Haller, who had immigrated in the 1920s from Germany and Switzerland. The family, including Albert’s older sister Louise, moved to St. Louis in 1938.
Al was an Eagle Scout, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1948 at age 17, and graduated from Cleveland High School in 1949.
Al served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. O-Bannon, DDE 450 during the Korean War and was awarded the Combat Action Ribbon. In the Naval Reserve, he served aboard destroyers, helicopter assault and ammunition ships, and as a commanding officer of Naval Reserve Divisions. Al attended the Armed Forces Staff College, National War College and the Naval War College. He retired from the Naval Reserves in 1987 as a Captain.
Following his active-duty military service, Al earned a law degree from Washington University School of Law in 1958 and married Karen Kratoville that same year.
Al served as Brentwood Municipal Court Judge from 1962 to 1968, as president of the Municipal Judges Association of St. Louis and as vice president of the Missouri Municipal Judges Association. He received the Outstanding Citizen Award from the Brentwood Junior Chamber of Commerce in 1964.
Al was a longtime partner in the law firm of Cupples, Cooper & Haller in Clayton, Missouri, and then founded the firm of Haller, Leonard & Tripp in 1982. He served as a trustee of the Children’s Home Society for 14 years and was a member of the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis and is listed in Who’s Who in American Law.
Albert and his wife Karen shared a love of the outdoors and international travel, ultimately visiting over 100 countries. Al practiced law well into his 80’s, and along the way served as an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association, NASD and the New York Stock exchange. Al also continued to travel with his family into his 90s.
Among his survivors are Karen, his wife of 64 years; son, Christopher Haller (Angela) of St. Louis; daughter, Debra Haller (Wendi) of Seattle; granddaughters Stephanie Haller (Nick Collingwood) of New York City, Jessica Kang (Jeremy) of Los Angeles, and Alexandra Schowalter (Ryan) of St. Louis; great-granddaughter, Norah Kang; nieces Karin Gluk, Leslie Radigan, and Suzanne Garoian; and nephew, Scott Garoian.
A private memorial for family was held at Bopp Chapel on June 20, 2023. He was laid to rest with military honors at New St. Marcus Cemetery in St. Louis.