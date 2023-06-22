Gadkari, Alan S., of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the age of 59. He was the beloved husband of Sheryl Foster Gadkari; devoted father of Lauren Gadkari; cherished son of Sudhakar and Shalan Gadkari; dear brother of Sujala (Chris) Fry; treasured uncle of Corbin Fry; loving cousin and friend of many.
Alan was a passionate person who could find joy even in the simple pleasures in life such as having a conversation, spending time with those he cared about, or watching television — often sports. His interest in sports expanded when his daughter enrolled at the University of Iowa. He quickly became an avid University of Iowa sports fan. Rarely did a day pass when he was not attired in Hawkeye wear.
He had a personality so big, people gravitated towards him, and they enjoyed being in his company. Alan never met a stranger and always made friends wherever he went. Married shy of 30 years, he provided Sheryl with laughter and entertainment. To his only daughter, he got to spend almost 20 years watching her grow and supporting her through it all.
Alan was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Donations can be sent to the University of Iowa Student Life Emergency Fund (30014083) in lieu of flowers. This fund supports students who may be adversely affected by unforeseen emergencies.
Contributions in Alan Gadkari’s memory can be made payable to the University of Iowa Center for Advancement; and mailed to:
University of Iowa Center for Advancement P.O. Box 4550 Iowa City, IA 52244-4550. Credit card gifts are accepted by calling toll free 800-648-6973 Ext. 730 or by UICA website: givetoiowa.org
Services were held privately, but a date for friends to join his family in a Celebration of Life will be released soon. Details can be found at www.baue.com/obituaries/alan-gadkari.