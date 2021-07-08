McClelland, Alan, 82, passed away peacefully June 30, 2021. Alan was a devoted husband to Emmy for 58 years, and the loving father of Mike and Karen.
Alan was born in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in journalism. He served in the Navy for six years before beginning a 27-year career working for the Federal government. In 1994, he retired from the Office of Personnel Management.
Alan was a member of Webster Groves Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. He served as a deacon, an elder and a volunteer in the church office every Monday morning.
Services: a Memorial Service will be held Thursday, July 15, 10 a.m. at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Louis Children’s Hospital or Webster Groves Presbyterian Church.