Maltagliati, Alan was baptized into the hope of Christ’s Resurrection, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at the age of 55. Beloved father of Patrick (Ellie) Maltagliati; loving son of Joanna (nee Colombo) and the late Angelo Maltagliati; dear brother of Mark (Gloria), David (Janet) and Paul (Janet) Maltagliati; dear former husband of Jacqueline Cubbage and Sheri Stein; dear son-in-law of James and Noel Cubbage; our dearest nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Alan achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and was a longtime Boy Scout Leader. He was a volunteer with Stray Rescue and was a dedicated rider and sponsor with the MS 150 Bike Rides. Contributions to Stray Rescue of Crestwood or Shriners Children’s Hospital appreciated. Funeral Mass was held on Thursday, Oct. 24 at St. Michael the Archangel. Interment was at Resurrection Cemetery.