Stricker, Alan Henry, a banjo virtuoso, ragtime connoisseur, and the charismatic spokesperson for the St. Louis Ragtimers, has strummed his final chord, bidding adieu on July 13 at the age of 87. Al, the maestro of mirth, regaled audiences for over 50 years with his delightful tales and toe-tapping tunes. His ragtime wisdom was like a musical time machine, whisking listeners away to a bygone era at Ragtime Festivals across the United States.
When the sun was high in the sky, Al traded his banjo for a blackboard, taking on the role of a beloved classroom teacher at Scullin and Gundlach Grade Schools for a remarkable 32 years. On June 10, 1991, the St. Louis Board of Education bid a fond farewell to this educational luminary, and Mayor Vincent Schoemehl, Jr. declared it Alan Stricker Day, a momentous occasion to honor his unwavering dedication and service.
But that’s not all, folks! Al was a proud member of the St. Louis Banjo Club, The St. Louis Jazz Club, The Lambda Beta Lambda Fraternity, The Men of Beaumont, and The Al Jolson Society. Talk about a man with a melody in his heart and a zest for life!
Al’s harmonious journey was shared with his beloved wife, Rose Stricker, who danced her way to the heavens in 2019. While he may have bid adieu to this mortal coil, Al leaves behind a symphony of cherished family members and friends who will forever carry his memory in their hearts.
To celebrate the life of this musical maestro, a joyous gathering will take place at Evangeline’s from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2023. With the St. Louis Banjo Club lending their melodic talents, this event promises to be a true toe-tapper, a fitting tribute to the man who made us all swing to the rhythm of life.
So, let us bid adieu to Al, the banjo-strumming legend who plucked our heartstrings and brought a whimsical symphony to our lives. May his melodies continue to resonate in our souls, reminding us that life is meant to be lived with a dash of melody and a twinkle in our eyes. Farewell, dear maestro — may you strum on in the great ragtime band in the sky.