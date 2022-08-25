Craig, Alan G. M.D., 1929 — 2022. Alan Gordon Craig passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Hazel Craig; beloved father of Marion Craig and Janet Craig Durham; proud grandfather of David Danaher, Jr. (Hannah); delighted great-grandfather of Noah Alan Danaher; and devoted twin brother of Sheila Craig. He leaves behind many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Alan was born on March 27, 1929, in Aberdeen, Scotland, to James and Jeannie Gertrude Craig. He was one of five children. After completing his medical degree at Aberdeen University, he interned as house physician and surgeon at local hospitals before serving as a Captain in the British Royal Army Medical Corps. Subsequently, he worked in his family practice in Aberdeen from 1955 to 1963. He immigrated to the U.S. with his family in 1963, and settled in Webster Groves. He joined the staff at Washington University and specialized in psychiatry. He then entered private practice and was affiliated with many of the hospitals in the St. Louis area.
He was passionate about golf and often said he’d discovered the secret step that his favorite golfer, Ben Hogan, intentionally left out when describing how to swing a club. He also loved fishing and so enjoyed his annual fishing trip with friends. He was an avid reader and would spontaneously recite Shakespeare to the delight of family and friends. A true Scotsman, he loved a good dram. He will be remembered for his many accomplishments, his kindness, his wit and his sense of humor. His laughter was contagious, and he entertained all with his funny stories.
In retirement, he and his beloved wife of over 60 years split their time between St. Louis, Scotland and Florida, among other travels. He enjoyed life to the fullest with family and friends. He was loved by many who will cherish their memories of his joyful personality.
Please join us for a gathering to celebrate and remember him on Sunday, Aug, 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO 63109.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI — nami.org), an organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and their families affected by mental illness.