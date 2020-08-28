Alan Brueggemann

Brueggemann, Alan, born Oct. 26, 1934, was fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Aug. 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Sally Brueggemann (nee Stieb) for over 50 years; loving father of John Brueggemann, Mary (Eric) Koestner and Mark Brueggemann; dear grandfather of Natalie, Ella and Lance Koestner; dear son of the late Clifford and Peggy Brueggemann; sister to the late Joan Skelton and our dearest uncle, great uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many.
A small private memorial mass for family and close friends was held at Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Aug. 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Lung Association, Westminster College or Central Methodist University are appreciated.