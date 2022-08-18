Moore, Al, age 96, of Sunset Hills, Missouri, passed away on Aug. 2, 2022.
Al was born Oct. 28, 1925, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Alice and Waldo Moore. He weighed in at 11 pounds, 4 ounces and gave his mother a rough go. His given name was Alwal. He always said “Mother was Alice, but she went by ‘Al,’ and dad’s name was Waldo, but his nickname was ‘Wal’ so they decided to combine their two nicknames and that’s how I got the name Alwal.”
After serving in the U.S. Army as an MP in WWII, he ran Moore Quality Farms in Sunset Hills raising Duroc hogs. He also showed the hogs at various state fairs and won ribbons and trophies. He transitioned to owning chickens and processing eggs. Later, he established and ran Moore Food Distributors.
Al was elected the first Marshall of Sunset Hills when the city was incorporated June of 1957. He was reelected to this position for the next 16 years. When the police department was created in 1973, he declined being chief of police because it was appointed and not elected by the people. He also served on the Fenton Volunteer Fire Department and served as a one-man street department for Sunset Hills. He was in charge of putting street signs out and used a road grader to plow the snow off the roads in the city. He was very proud to support and live in Sunset Hills and was honored as the 2007 Citizen of the Year by the Crestwood-Sunset Hills Chamber of Commerce.
Al was a true outdoorsman. He loved fishing, taking several trips to Canada. His love for hunting took him on numerous trips to Colorado with his dear friend, Bob Love. He enjoyed boating and took many trips on the family houseboat. He was an avid water skier, doing tricks such as barefoot skiing, trick skiing and building pyramids with his many friends. As a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, he served for over 50 years. He later built a house at the Lake of the Ozarks and loved to spend time there.
Al traveled the world and always loved an adventure. Many of the trips were in his motor home and he loved to ride his Gold Wing Honda with numerous friends to events like the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.
Al was very active in supporting the St. Louis community, including Forest Park Forever and his beloved Sunset Hills. He made a remarkable leadership gift to the Forever campaign in honor of his late wife, Bette. That gift supported the beautification of the Muny Tributary, located between the Boathouse and the Muny, now named Moore Meadow.
Al was instrumental in helping Young America’s Foundation preserve, save and expand the Ronald Reagan Ranch. He was active in the conservative movement, supporting various organizations like Citizens United, Freedom Works, Media Research Center and Leadership Institute.
He was the son of the late Alice A. Moore (nee Beims) and Waldo W. Moore; beloved husband of the late Bette Landwehr Moore; dear father of Dennis (Nancy) Moore and Donald (Elaine) Moore; dear grandfather of Andrea (Marty Stephenitch), Nicole (David Kovaluk), Alexa (Ian Tucker) and Mandy Moore; dear great-grandfather of Islay Tucker and Caspian Kovaluk; and dear friend of many.