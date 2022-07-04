Listen closely at dusk and you just might hear the charismatic call of a barred owl: “Who cooks for you?”
These large birds of prey, informally called “hoot owls,” are the most prominent owl species in the Webster-Kirkwood area — and thanks to a local woman and the World Bird Sanctuary, one more now flies among them.
Jinny Gender, who lives on Peeke Avenue in Kirkwood, was delighted to discover eggs in her owl house earlier this year. But on April 23, she was horrified to see a teacup-sized ball of fluff in the yard underneath it. At just five weeks old, one of the three owlets had been ousted from the nest by its siblings.
“When I first noticed the little owl on the ground, I was afraid it was going to die. If not just of starvation, then some cat or fox would get it,” said Gender. “I was really upset. My emotions were all up and down.”
Fortunately, Gender thought to contact the non-profit World Bird Sanctuary, a raptor rehabilitation and education center in Valley Park, Missouri. After determining the owl was in need of assistance, a volunteer arrived within 20 minutes.
Patient 22-185 — dubbed “Little Fluffy” by Gender — was transported to the World Bird Sanctuary, where for the next few months it was taken under the wing of foster parents, fed mice and rats, and taught to hunt. Though sexing owls is difficult, because of its larger size, “Little Fluffy” is likely a female owl.
On Saturday, June 25, the now-fully-grown owl was released in Kirkwood Park. Gender had the honor of opening the box.
“It was like sending your kid off to college. Our baby grew up,” Gender said. “She was a good girl and ate all of her mice. It was so fun to see her mature and flying away. My sweet owl.”
The Rehabilitation Process
According to World Bird Sanctuary Hospital Director Kira Klebe, barred owls are the most common bird the organization takes in.
“Last year we had 631 total patients, and 189 of those were barred owls,” Klebe said. “This year we have received 367 total, and 122 of those have been barred owls.”
Like all raptor species, about 70% of younglings do not make it past their first year due to predators, injuries or — like in “Little Fluffy’s” case — simply not enough room in the nest. Those that make it past their first winter, however, can live to be 12 to 14 years old.
To determine if a bird should be left alone or picked up by the sanctuary, Klebe said concerned citizens should look for clear signs of distress.
“We have the finders text us a photo of the bird so we can look for things like wing droop, flies, obvious blood, injury, is the bird holding itself normally. For baby birds, we look at age. Are they old enough to be out of the nest or too small?” said Klebe. “We’ll also ask questions about the area. Are there a lot of feral cats? Do people let their dogs run free? Are there things that put them in immediate danger?
“Sometimes the reason birds fall out is because the parents have too many babies and too small of a nest,” she continued. “In this (Gender’s) bird’s case, the nest was too small for the baby to be put back in.”
After they are transported to the World Bird Sanctuary, babies are treated for their injuries. Fortunately, “Little Fluffy” was unharmed. The birds then start on a diet of chopped up mice and rats and are raised alongside disabled adult owls, who reside there permanently and act as foster parents. Once the birds are big enough, they enter the big flight enclosure — a 120-foot by 20-foot outdoor cage — where they learn to dive and swoop for live rodents.
“When we’re feeding them we wear camo suits, because if they associate people with food that makes them non-releasable,” said Klebe.
When the birds are fully grown, they are released into the wild, where hopefully they will continue to survive and thrive. Gender said she is grateful to the World Bird Sanctuary for their quick response.
“When someone says they’ll be there in 20 minutes and they actually are, it’s incredible,” said Gender. “And it was so sweet of them to invite me to be there for the release of my baby owl. They’ll be on my donation list forever.”
About World Bird Sanctuary
World Bird Sanctuary, located at 125 Bald Eagle Ridge Road in Valley Park, is open to the public daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can handle an exotic raptor, party with parrots, take a tour of the facility, witness an animal show, enjoy a hiking trail and more. Some activities require advanced payment and reservation.
The sanctuary is also seeking volunteers to care for injured birds, educate visitors and work alongside animal husbandry staff. Visit www.worldbirdsanctuary.org for more information.