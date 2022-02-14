I’m writing in regard to the misinformation in a recent article in the Times about the Kirkwood and Webster Groves school districts response to Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit. In it, the author writes: “Schmitt goes against the consensus of science when he states that ‘cloth and surgical masks are not effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19.’”
Schmitt is absolutely correct in stating this; multiple studies confirm it. The only mask that is effective at preventing the spread of omicron is an N95.
Schmitt is also correct to push back on the mask mandates in our schools. For virtually all children, there is no risk from Omicron or any strain of COVID. They are more at risk for RSV or the flu, and they are definitely suffering from depression and anxiety. I’d like to go further and get rid of our quarantine mandates and our social distancing. Kids aren’t upset about wearing masks, they’re upset at the vastly exaggerated risks they feel they’re exposed to, and the constant disruptions and disappointments in their lives.
My sixth grader is upset about missing Camp Wyman. My high schoolers are resigned to not having a winter dance (again). Our sports teams play to a half-empty gym.
Leave the county for a weekend; life continues. Let’s stop being political and start being practical. You can protect yourself with the widely available vaccine and choose to wear an N95 mask if it makes you feel better; now let’s put our kids first.
Allyson Travers
Webster Groves