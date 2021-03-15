Missouri American Water has several water main replacement projects scheduled for Webster Groves. As motorists and residents are aware, some of those projects are already underway.
The city of Webster Groves reports that Missouri American Water began replacing the water main on South Elm Avenue between Lockwood and Big Bend on Monday, March 8. Work has started at Lockwood and will move south toward Big Bend. The city said motorists should expect daily lane closures.
Missouri American Water is also replacing about 3,100 feet of aging water main lines along Big Bend Boulevard in Webster Groves. The project includes replacing aging 6-inch, 8-inch and 12-inch water lines with new ductile iron main from Grant to Glendale roads. The new main will improve reliability and fire flow capacity in the area.
“We know at the end of every tap is a family relying on us to keep safe, clean water flowing,” said Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. “That is why we’ve invested more than $1.3 million to upgrade aging pipes in Webster Groves that date back to the 1920s.”
The projects are part of a larger $15 million investment plan that will continue through 2023. Additional local water main replacement projects include:
• South Rock Hill Road from Reavis Place to West Rose Avenue, which will see more than 2,000 feet of 8-inch main from the 1950s replaced.
• Atalanta Avenue from North Bompart Avenue to Summit Avenue, which will see more than 1,600 feet of 4-inch main from the 1920s replaced.
• East Lockwood Avenue from North Gore to Bompart will see more than 4,600 feet of 8-inch main from the 1920s replaced.
The projects are expected to improve reliability and fire flow capacity to the immediate areas.
The East Lockwood project is scheduled to begin in 2022, while the projects on Rock Hill Road and Atalanta Avenue are slated for completion this year.
During construction, residents might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower-than-normal water pressure, according to Missouri American Water.
Once a main is replaced, contractors for Missouri American Water will construct temporary road patches to allow traffic flow. Permanent road repair, as well as restoration of any other yard and property damage caused by the work, will begin within 90 days of the main’s replacement.
Customers are encouraged to visit www.missouriamwater.com or call customer service at 866-430-0820 if they have questions about any of the projects.