Certified Care Manager Melanie Maynor started Aging Gracefully in 2008 out of a desire to serve the aging population with grace and intention. Melanie previously worked in a psychiatric, medical and geriatric setting. She holds a psychology degree from Belhaven College and a master’s degree from Washington University, with a concentration in gerontology and a specialization in family therapy.
“When I was 22, my mom died of cancer,” Maynor said. “At the time, I realized how much we just needed an advocate to navigate situations and create a plan of care.”
The goal of Aging Gracefully is to help seniors move toward aging and health care issues with intention rather than “putting out fires,” said Maynor. Business has also expanded over the years to include psychiatric and disability services. Its mission is to allow clients to write their own stories.
Since 2008, the business has grown from just Maynor to include three other care managers - Deborah Moll, Cara Capuano and Maura Nagle - and a concierge, Rob Moll. Most of them are Webster -based. Maynor herself is active in the Webster Groves Chamber of Commerce.
“We love to see people use their energy on what is important to them through the whole of their lives. We want families to come together, not fall apart.” Clients have taken notice of Aging Gracefully as well. “Melanie brings all of the skills and resources of a social worker, the love of a mother, daughter, sister and friend, the wisdom that comes from much life experience, and she makes difficult decisions easier to navigate,” wrote one client. “The world needs more of Melanie and what she brings to the families she loves.”
