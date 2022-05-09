Aging Gracefully aims to support families as they navigate complicated medical issues, aging issues, mental health issues or issues related to aging with a disability.
The company’s services include assessment, creating a plan of care, caregiver coaching, medical management and advocacy.
“We know that caregiving is overwhelming and exhausting, especially during a pandemic.We love to support caregivers in creating a plan of care,” said Aging Gracefully owner Melanie Maynor, who started the business in 2009.
Maynor said she and her staff members see a broad range of clients, and provide a wide range of services accordingly.
“I believe care managers are professionals that many people still don’t know about,” she said. “We bring a lot of peace of mind and knowledge to families. We love helping families write their own stories and create their own unique plan of care.”
Webster Groves • 314-827-6654