Friendship Village is anything but a typical retirement community.
With an abundance of programs and activities available to its residents, Friendship Village is purpose-built to provide support across all dimensions of senior wellness and keep residents active and independent longer.
The experienced staff, state-of-the-art campuses offering options from independent living to skilled nursing, and dedication to keeping seniors well longer contribute to what makes living at Friendship Village the ideal senior lifestyle. The community has received prestigious accolades for its health programs, partnerships with leading senior care experts and countless testimonials from its own residents.
“After having visited several other facilities I knew the moment that I walked in here that I could construct a life that was worth living in this place and with these people,” said resident Michael S.
As the only providers of the Life Care program in the St. Louis area, Friendship Village residents have access to all levels of health care as their needs change — all on the same campus — at a predictable cost for life.
Not to mention, Friendship Village staff have been hard at work decking out both campuses with the latest care technology, beautiful spaces and new amenities. Recent additions include new apartment floor plans, activity spaces and brand-new buildings for cutting-edge assisted living, memory care, rehab and skilled nursing programs.
“We are certainly proud of our campuses and our state-of-the-art facilities and amenities,” said Friendship Villages President and CEO Terry Walsh, “but the care and the relationships and the socialization that goes on inside our buildings is the real story. Our residents and staff forge real bonds with and among each other that really make the Villages home.”
The Skilled Nursing and Rehab buildings on each campus bring their award-winning care programs to even more area seniors and current Friendship Village residents. As the first in the nation to be recognized as an INTERACT Center of Excellence, every member of the skilled nursing staff has been specially trained to reduce hospital readmissions by identifying potential health declines before they lead to more serious problems.
And with FV at Home, Friendship Village brings its expertise to St. Louis-area seniors who prefer to receive care in their own homes. With private duty care, help with daily activities and skilled health services like Medicare skilled home care, FV at Home’s compassionate professionals are an extension of Friendship Village’s faith-based mission to serve seniors with excellence — no matter the situation.
All that equates to a peace of mind that prospective residents will find hard to match when exploring their options for senior communities.
Studies have shown that living in communities like Friendship Village leads to a more fulfilling life — physically, spiritually, emotionally and vocationally. *
Stop any resident out walking on the grounds with their spouse, their dog or their social group and they’ll tell you they wish they’d moved years ago. They report that the unbreakable spirit of community truly feels different from other places they looked at before moving to Friendship Village. There’s something for everyone.
The seniors at Friendship Village aren’t just ageing well —they’re aging gracefully. Life is good at Friendship Village. And their hearts are open to sharing this vibrant lifestyle with new friends. For that reason alone, this senior living community is aptly named.
* “The Age Well Study: Comparing Wellness Outcomes in Life Plan Communities vs. the Community-at-Large.” Mather LifeWays Institute on Aging, Northwestern University, Year 1 Report
