Residents at Bethesda Gardens in Kirkwood held a Sept. 15 performance that was two months in the making.
As part of a program developed by former Saint Louis Ballet dancer Vanessa Woods, owner of Vitality In Motion (formerly Vitality Ballet), residents spent eight weeks learning and rehearsing Woods’ choreographed routine to Frank Sinatra’s “You Make Me Feel So Young.”
Rehearsals concluded with a live performance in front of the Bethesda Gardens community.
Vitality In Motion is a locally-based senior dance fitness program serving senior living communities and adults at home, in virtual and in-person senior dance classes. Members of the community dance team expressed joy in getting to dance, learning something new and having something fun to look forward to — especially during the pandemic.