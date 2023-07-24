Agape is passionate about making clients’ dreams come true. The company seeks to help homeowners find comfortable and affordable solutions, whatever their stage of life.
The process begins with talented architects providing detailed sketches and 3D renderings to highlight possible solutions. Interior designers help with selections, followed by skilled carpenters who work hard to bring visions into reality.
Agape specializes in kitchens, baths, custom built-ins, lower-level finishing, second-story additions, historic renovations, and custom new homes along with smaller scaled projects.
This Christian family-owned firm was originally founded by Kevin O’Brien, licensed professional engineer, and his wife, Amy, in their family home. Today, the company has grown to over 48 employees and currently resides at a much larger location at 435 East Clinton Place. Agape is now a premiere Design and Build firm, known for creating many award-winning projects in the St. Louis area.
Clients can visit Agape’s Design Center — a fully furnished showroom filled with samples of custom furniture, fabrics, accessories, rugs, flooring, tile, cabinets and more to better help visualize their homes’ potential.
“We provide the perfect blend of architectural design and technical expertise, saving homeowners both time and money,” said owner Kevin O’Brien. “Our goal has always been to design and produce well-run jobs on time and on budget for happy, satisfied clients.”
The Agape team also generously support local community needs through charitable donations and acts of service, often donating time and materials to All Among Us, Mission Gate, Kirk Care, and other regional charities.
Ready to create the home of your dreams? Call Agape today for a complimentary consultation!
435 E. Clinton Place • Kirkwood • 314-798-7832