Agape is passionate about making clients’ dreams come true. They seek to help homeowners find comfortable and affordable solutions, whatever their stage of life.
The process begins with talented architects providing detailed sketches and 3D renderings to showcase possible solutions. Interior designers help with selections, followed by skilled carpenters who work hard to bring these visions into reality.
They specialize in kitchens, baths, custom built-ins, lower level finishing, second-story additions, historic renovations, and custom new homes along with smaller scaled projects.
This Christian family-owned firm was originally founded by Kevin O’Brien, licensed professional engineer, and his wife, Amy in their family home. Today the company has grown to over 43 employees and currently resides at a much larger location at 435 East Clinton Place. Agape is now a premiere Design and Build firm, known for creating many award-winning projects in the St. Louis area.
During this past year, Agape added a brand new Design Center – a fully furnished showroom filled with samples of custom furniture, fabrics, accessories, rugs, flooring, tile, cabinetry and more to better help clients visualize their homes’ potential.
“We provide the perfect blend of architectural design and technical expertise, saving homeowners both time and money,” says Owner Kevin O’Brien. “Our goal has always been to design and produce well run jobs - on time and on budget for happy, satisfied clients.”
The Agape team also generously support local community needs through charitable donations and acts of service. They often donate time and materials to All Among Us, Mission Gate, KirkCare, and other regional charities.
Ready to create the home of your dreams? Call Agape today for a complimentary consultation!
435 E. Clinton • Kirkwood • 314-808-9050