This year, Agape Construction Company is celebrating its 35th year of business and serving Kirkwood and the surrounding communities.
This Christian family-owned firm was originally founded by Kevin O’Brien, a licensed professional engineer, and his wife Amy, in their family home. Today the company has grown to over 37 employees and currently resides at a much larger location at 435 E. Clinton Place. Agape is now a premier Design and Build firm, known for creating many award-winning projects in the St. Louis area.
“We provide the perfect blend of architectural design and technical expertise, saving homeowners both time and money,” says owner Kevin O’Brien.
Agape Construction Company specializes in second-story additions, historic renovations, kitchens, baths, custom built-ins, lower level finishing, smaller projects and custom new homes.
Agape is passionate about making clients’ dreams come true. The seek to help homeowners find comfortable and affordable solutions, whatever their stage of life. The process begins with talented architects provided detailed sketches and 3D renderings to showcase possible solutions. Interior designers help with selections, followed by skilled carpenters who work hard to bring these visions into reality.
“Our goal has always been to design and produce well run jobs - on time and on budget for happy, satisfied clients,” states Kevin O’Brien.
The Agape team also believes strongly in building community. They generously support local community needs through charitable donations and acts of service. Agape often donates time and materials to All Among Us and Mission Gate, two nonprofit groups that provide for women and men in desperate need. Additionally, they avidly support KirkCare, a local food bank, and other regional charities.
Ready to create the home of your dreams? Please call Agape for a complimentary design consultation!
435 E. Clinton • Kirkwood • 314-909-9050