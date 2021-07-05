As July 4 nears, thoughts turn to parades, picnics, fireworks and maybe, just maybe, the forefathers who made Independence Day possible. Kay Michael Kramer of Kirkwood was known for enshrining the founding patriots’ words in keepsake documents.
Kramer used his skills to commemorate the wisdom of Ben Franklin, Thomas Paine and John Adams at The Printery shop in his Kirkwood home. Franklin’s words are spelled out in his fine typography: “Where Liberty Is, There is My Country.”
Kay Kramer died earlier this year, but his works live on — and The Printery lives on as well. His wife, Ginny Kramer, has found a home for his printing press and typography equipment at Central Print in Old North St. Louis, just south of Crown Candy Kitchen.
“His printing equipment is now the property of the Mercantile Library at Central Print, where I am sure it will create beautiful items in Kay’s own tradition,” said Ginny Kramer. “I always think of Kay as Ben Franklin reincarnated. He was dedicated to printing beautiful words in beautiful designs and type.”
His many books are limited editions, averaging 125 copies. Among them are “The Coquettish Doll,” a previously unpublished typescript of St. Louis children’s poet Eugene Field. The famous journalist, whose home is now a toy museum on South Broadway, is best known for his “Little Boy Blue.”
Kay Kramer also published a patriotic keepsake, “By a Vote of Congress,” eloquent text from John Adams dated June 1775. Another treasured production of Kramer’s is his “Two Tracts by Dr. Benjamin Franklin,” with Franklin’s advice to Europeans who “would remove to America.”
Examples of Kramer’s work remain on bookshelves at the couple’s Kirkwood home, along with classic books and print shop items he collected.
St. Louis media attorney and print hobbyist Mark Sableman said he became familiar with Kramer and his work and collections through his own association with national typocrafters and the local St. Louis Letterpress Society.
“I have a poster-sized specimen sheet of Caslon type in my print shop which says at the bottom, ‘Printed for Tourists at Colonial Williamsburg,’ whereas Kay had in his shop a Caslon specimen sheet actually printed by Mr. Caslon, centuries before Colonial Williamsburg existed,” Sableman said.
“Kay didn’t really belong with us hobby printers,” added Sableman. “He was a pro with a wonderful design sense. He printed Christmas cards, wedding announcements, event publicity items that were little books in themselves — just incredible things.”
A Shining Passion
Kay Kramer’s passion for print began during his teenage years when he found some discarded shiny type outside his high school in Omaha. He took it home and began to examine it and work with it. He became passionate about typography.
In 1957, he enrolled at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) School of Printing where he concentrated on typography. After graduation, he was hired by C.V. Mosby in St. Louis, known as publishers of texts and reference books. Kramer worked as an art and design director.
It was there where he met Virginia, who was secretary to the president of Mosby. The two married and shared a life that included The Printery, started in their Kirkwood home in 1970. He took early retirement from Mosby after 37 years to focus on his private press, The Printery.
“The proprietor of a private press prints for his or her own pleasure, which is exactly what Kay did,” said Ginny Kramer. “He sold his publications many times, but he also gave his publications to friends. The Printery was a fine press. Kay’s letterpress publications were exquisite. They used the finest paper appropriate for publication, used the best type and employed the best binder.”
Although helpers of press operators were called “printer’s devils” in Ben Franklin’s time, Ginny served as Kay Kramer’s “printer’s angel.” She helped with projects, shared his passion, and vacationed at sites of print and typography conventions.
“About the only trips we took that did not have a printing element to them were Cardinals spring training in Jupiter,” recalled Ginny Kramer. “We exhibited at book fairs to show products of The Printery. We took a trip to Minnesota to Lake Itaska where we visited the mouth of the Mississippi River to experience it because of a piece Kay wanted to print.
“We saw the Book of Kells at Trinity College in Dublin,” she continued. “We stayed on the Holy Island of Lindisfarne where beautiful ancient copies of the Gospels were created. We could drive there during low tide and then spent the night when high tide covered the causeway, creating an island. We even visited a paper-making facility in Wookey Hole in England.”
Kramer will undoubtedly recall more such experiences at a special July memorial to Kay Kramer for printers, typographers, letterpress lovers, friends and relatives.
Renaissance Man
Ginny Kramer describes her husband as a “Renaissance Man.” She said she enjoyed working alongside him and learned so much, and not just about printing and typography.
“I did research on topics provided by Kay to be used as introductory material for his pieces,” recalled Kramer. “One example that comes to mind is his introduction to The Printery’s ‘Gift of the Magi,’ which tells the story of O. Henry, under a tight deadline, sitting down with a bottle of Scotch and three hours later writing that classic story.
“I also think of the sorrowful story of the tragedies in Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s life that led to his writing, ‘Christmas Bells,’ which inspired ‘A Christmas Carol,’” Kramer added. “That is one of our most beautiful Christmas greetings.”
Kramer’s rendition of Paul’s Letter to the Corinthians about love was a wedding present for several young couples over the years. He also designed a piece, “The Baby’s Angel,” which is a conversation between a soon-to-be-born baby and God.
Typefaces, text size, ornaments, color, paper weight and quality — these intrigued Kay Kramer. He appreciated the relationships among all these items as they related to a particular project. He worked toward a unity of each to capture the content of the piece.
“I hope that in the future, aspiring artists can study Kay’s works and be inspired to create beautiful items by using the type and press that Kay used,” said Ginny Kramer. “I hope some will use the resources of The Printery Book Arts Lab, as it is now known, at Central Print.”
Marie Oberkirsch, director of Central Print, said Kirkwood School District teachers are among those who have already come to observe and study the items and equipment for creative ideas in teaching their students.
“The addition of The Printery Book Arts Lab here is a phenomenal acquisition for us,” said Oberkirsch. “I think our visitors, artists and interns will be fascinated and indebted to the Kramer family and to the Mercantile Library for making it all possible.”