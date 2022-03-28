Our community has reached a new, dangerous low and we will not be silent. Dr. Peoples, the city manager, just released a statement about ongoing efforts to harass and intimidate her, including private investigators surveilling her and Eric Peterson in their personal lives. This is beyond the pale. As she says, these efforts “operate in the shadows,” and we believe it no coincidence that they follow the chipping away of community standards led by Preserve Webster and their increasingly personal attacks against city council and Laura Arnold in particular.
We have witnessed a lot of bystander behavior and “both sides-ism” in response to the recent degradation of community norms. We call on all political candidates to speak up for transparency and accountability, especially those candidates who stand to reap the benefits of this dirty work. And we call on voters to spend time with the wide-open public record rather than wringing your hands about secrets and rumors at city hall. We challenge you to watch any presentation by Dr. Peoples or Mr. Peterson on the city’s YouTube channel and form your own conclusion about their competence and professionalism. Especially if you believe in supporting Black leaders, it is your duty to defy tired patterns of fear and suspicion.
For 10 years, the Alliance for Interracial Dignity has operated with the vision statement that we “address issues of racial equity with the belief that making progress in this critical area will open the door to ending other forms of oppression.” The pursuit of racial equity means seeking out transparency, accountability, truth, context, history — it is a struggle for inclusive democracy that benefits all members of the community. We look forward to the Webster Groves community taking a powerful stand for these values on Tuesday, April 5.
Coordinating Council
Alliance For Interracial Dignity