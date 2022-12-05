An Afghan refugee family of 11 arrived in St. Louis in January 2022. Their relocation journey was a bumpy, tortuous path — until they recently settled safely in Kirkwood.
Thanks to volunteers representing St. Louis regional nonprofits and community service centers — Christian Friends of New Americans, HumanKind STL, Circle Of Love STL, Kindness Begins With Me and JustServe — the Afghan family moved into a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kirkwood near Quan and Woodlawn avenues at the end of October.
“The family also was presented with a minivan,” said Jessica Bueler, founder and executive director of Welcome Neighbor STL.
Silver linings only came after the family faced daily challenges that left them constantly in touch-and-go dilemmas. They sought safety in St. Louis after the family’s patriarch, Isahnulla Isahn, worked with the U.S. Army during the war in Afghanistan.
A Rocky Start
The Isahn family evacuated Afghanistan in mid-April 2021 as the Taliban took control of the city. Isahnulla Isahn said he had no choice but to evacuate with his wife and nine children because the Taliban were killing any Afghan who allegedly assisted the U.S. military during the 20-year war period.
After evacuating, the family stayed at refugee camps and military bases in several countries before arriving in St. Louis in January 2022. Bueler said they were placed in an extended-stay hotel in Maryland Heights after International Institute of St. Louis representatives could not find housing for the family. During that hotel period, Bueler and others discovered the family’s children “simply fell through the cracks” and were not enrolled in school.
The family was moved to a house in the city of St. Louis on Feb. 23. After being there only three days, Isahnulla said a bullet came through the window and missed one of his daughters’ head by mere inches. They headed back to a hotel until April 14.
During that same winter, Joan Hannegan of Des Peres heard there were Afghans who had been in hotels for months and were not attending school. She went to the hotel at the end of March and worked with Parkway Central High School social workers to get three families registered for school. One of these families included six of the Isahn children, who then started school the second week of April.
Parkway School District representatives also provided clothes, shoes, backpacks and translators at the hotel the week before the students’ first day of school.
“The Parkway social worker just jumped right in and helped with everything,” said Hannegan.
She added that Parkway buses picked up and dropped off the students at the hotel.
By April 15, the Isahn family moved into a St. Louis house located at Meramec and Broadway streets.
In the meantime, Ann Wittman, founder of HumanKind STL, subsequently enrolled some of the younger children in a downtown St. Louis school. She said a cab service, underwritten by St. Louis resources, continued to drive the older children to their Parkway schools. However, the family’s day-to-day living remained precarious.
“Their entire house was leaning to one side. We called it the Leaning Tower of Pisa house,” Bueler said.
Bueler and staff members reached out to the International Institute several times for assistance, but to no avail. The family received an eviction notice from the landlord toward the end of September, stating they had to be out of the residence by October due to exceeding occupancy.
Desperate Miracles Needed
Twenty volunteers in St. Louis, with the self-given name of Circle Of Love, then worked with a group of Catholic nuns to try to solve the family’s housing dilemma.
Rock and Joy Erekson, who head up Circle Of Love, contacted fellow community advocates at the Sisters of Mercy Convent in Frontenac. Rock Erekson said the nuns owned a larger house in Kirkwood that they planned to sell. Instead, the nuns agreed to temporarily rent the house to the Isahn family for six months for $400 per month.
“It’s nearly impossible to find an affordable rental home for 11 people due to occupancy laws. However, the nuns were literally the answer to so many prayers,” said Wittman of HumanKind STL.
She added that the Isahn children will continue to go to Parkway schools for stability during this temporary housing situation.
Rock Erekson said the family has been embraced by their neighbors, and enjoyed celebrating Halloween.
“They love living in Kirkwood, and are very grateful,” he added.
This form of help is not new to Wittman. Earlier in 2022, she gathered and provided donated goods to an Afghan refugee family’s apartment. That experience ultimately led her to become immersed in helping nearly 20 Afghan families resettle in St. Louis.
Behind The Scenes Humane Support
Circle Of Love volunteers have now supported the Isahn family through two moves.
“We secured what they needed, including rides to dentists, doctors, groceries and clothes throughout the changes in season,” said Rock Erekson.
Circle of Love also helped raise $3,000 to add to HumanKind’s $5,000 to buy the family a minivan. Wittman said they partnered with the Dave Sinclair auto dealership via the John Sinclair Nissan location in Cape Girardeau to purchase a previously-owned vehicle.
This is not the first time the dealership has helped those in need — Wittman said they’ve purchased six such vehicles this year.
“Charlie Foster (sales team leader at John Sinclair Nissan) loves to drive the cars himself to St. Louis to bring joy to the immigrants,” she added.
Two of the Isahn family members are now working full time. One now works at Schnucks Kirkwood part time, and two high school-aged daughters are seeking jobs in Kirkwood to which they could walk.
“Refugees face many challenges regarding getting jobs here that the rest of us often take for granted, such as having drivers’ licenses. The Afghans are hard working and intelligent, and want to become self reliant as soon as they can. They previously had careers, such as surgeons and teachers. They are delighted to have come to America and want to be tax-paying, contributing citizens,” said Rock Erekson.
For details regarding how to support, provide matching funds or volunteer regarding refugees arriving in St. Louis, visit JustServe.org/GreaterStLRefugeeConnect.