I can appreciate the concerns that Dick Reeves from Kirkwood voiced in his May 10 letter, “Kirkwood Needs Housing For Average Joe & Mary.”
However, I beg to differ with his comment, “Our great rival Webster Groves would never allow such differences to occur.” Oh, contraire!
Webster is doing the exact same thing. We are witnessing our affordable homes being replaced by expensive, oversized, mini-mansions.
Do the “powers that be” care nothing for the average Joe and Mary? The newlyweds just starting out in life? The single parent wanting a home and not an apartment? The elderly trying to downsize to accommodate a decreased income due to retirement?
Do the powers that be even care? We’re from Missouri, show us!
Webster Groves