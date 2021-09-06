We arrived in Kirkwood in 2007 and were blessed to purchase a historical residence blocks from our young child’s elementary school. Thank goodness the previous owners steadfastly resisted countless offers from developers to bulldoze a wonderful 1909 home. As we watch our planning department leadership — and a majority of the city council —routinely treat enacted zoning code as merely suggestive, I fear future young families may never find a similar affordable home and future in this great Kirkwood community.
Kevin Miller
Kirkwood