Kudos to members of the Webster Groves City Council for amending text to the existing zoning ordinance. The statement from the city concerning why the change is needed, quoted in Kevin Murphy’s page 1 article (WKT, May 14), could easily have been written about Kirkwood:
“The city of Webster Groves looked at the zoning code change because it was seeing a loss in the diversity of size and types of housing within the community … smaller residential homes were being torn down and replaced with houses double the size or more.”
Members of Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice, which has many members in both Webster and Kirkwood, have launched a new initiative called “Hold the Door Open.” The purpose of this effort is to provide education and advocacy about the importance of having affordable housing options in communities where there are good schools, access to transportation, shopping and other services. All of us, especially our children, benefit when we live in communities that are diverse and inclusive.
Mary Clemons
Kirkwood