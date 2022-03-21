Which truths should our kids be learning in history class? When I was a little white schoolgirl in a very white small town, I would have thought that was a crazy question. I would have thought that we had to learn all the truths because that’s what you do in school — learn the truth. As a white woman who has now learned so much more of the history of the United States, I’m not so naive. I know the “truths” I was taught in school were a white-centered retelling of history, leaving out many of the black, brown and indigenous stories and voices that have brought the country to where we are today.
When I think back to my beloved, white, seventh grade history teacher, I think: “How could she have left all of this out? Why didn’t I learn this back then?” I could have had such a stronger base of knowledge going into society knowing the full stories of struggle, cruelty, bravery, resistance, success and fighting the same battles over and over again for basic human rights in this country.
Now that I have little white children of my own to raise, I am making sure they learn more truths than I did at their ages, both inside and outside of school. I don’t just want this for my children, though — I want it for black, brown, indigenous, and other white children, too. I will keep making my voice heard to my state legislators not to attack anti-racist initiatives in schools. I will review Missouri Equity Education Partnership’s school board candidate equity grades before I vote on April 5. I will keep learning more truths from black, brown and indigenous voices alongside folks in my kids’ school, my church and my community. What will you do?
Kate Hoerchler
Kirkwood