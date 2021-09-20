My son will not be in school tomorrow because he has a mild fever and runny nose. Luckily, we had one rapid COVID test at home and he tested negative. The only place he is indoors and unmasked with other children is at school in the lunchroom, with only a plastic barrier to protect him from an extremely contagious virus that is often transmitted via floating aerosols — not via large droplets that a barrier would stop. It is the equivalent of having a smoking section in the cafeteria with only a plastic divider to separate the sections.
According to aerosol scientist Dr. Alex Huffman: “Moving lunch outdoors is the most important strategy to reduce exposure. Otherwise, it is imperative to increase the distance between students at meals, reduce time indoors while eating, add multiple extra HEPA units in lunch and music rooms, and sufficiently flush out air between groups.”
Many elementary schools around the nation are figuring out how to allow children to eat outside safely. I can’t understand why Kirkwood, a highly resourced district which has outdoor pavilions, has not had the foresight to make this happen. I am terrified that this cold my child has is only a taste of what is to come this winter with COVID, and all of our hard work to protect him for the past year and a half will be lost when we are so close to being able to get him vaccinated. He belongs in school, and he deserves a safe environment in school.
I have shared this information with administration. No innovation, no empathy and no transparency has been displayed by them, even as they publicize new strategic plan statements that claim that’s what they aspire to be. Parents and teachers, please advocate for a safe lunch experience.
Jeanne Norris
Kirkwood