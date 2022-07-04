Do we need another law to prevent gun violence? I say no. I’ll go with the old phrase that law abiding people don’t need laws and crooks don’t abide by them. I think we need to enforce our current laws. I have a few ideas that I believe could be a deterrent for some.
First, any juvenile caught with a firearm will be flagged on the application to lawfully purchase a gun for 10 years.
Next, I would make it a minor class felony if you have a firearm stolen out of your vehicle — locked or unlocked.
The parent(s) of any juvenile arrested for illegal possession of a firearm will be charged with the same crime as the juvenile.
Any parent who fails to secure a firearm in the home will be charged as a felon to prevent that from happening again.
Lastly, we need severe punishment for those committing a crime with a firearm. We have the means, it’s just not being enforced.
Firearms that are not secured in a safe must have a gun lock on them. My firearms are in a safe. A big safe. Secure. Heed the advice.
Allen Ahner
Kirkwood