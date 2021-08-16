Webster Groves High School seniors will once again have an opportunity to apply for the Chelsea Detrick Gap Year Scholarship, which includes traveling to another country, beginning Aug. 24.
The winning student will have the opportunity to travel to Kathmandu, Nepal, for a fully-funded service-based cultural immersion experience for three to four months. The scholarship is available to all Webster Groves High School seniors and requires an essay and an interview to enter.
Students wanting to take a “gap” year or those with a zeal for adventure are invited to apply. The purpose of the scholarship is to provide students with an alternative to college.
“Many students go off to college because, ‘It’s the next thing I’m supposed to do,’ or ‘What else would I do?’ or ‘That’s what my parents want and expect me to do,’” according to scholarship organizers. “For others who are undecided about a future direction, taking a year to explore, both personally and geographically, can be a positive life-changing experience.”
That was the case for Philip Freeman, a 2019 Webster Groves High School graduate and recipient of the scholarship. Freeman, who currently lives in Kathmandu, Nepal, fell in love with the country when he traveled there as part of the scholarship opportunity.
Freeman said he learned a lot about himself — and the world — during his initial six-month trip to Nepal from June to November of 2019. Based on his positive experience there, he encourages other students to apply for the scholarship.
“My perspective has just changed so much,” he said. “My entire college experience was different, and my life path was solidified.”
Freeman, who chose to spend his time in Nepal building relationships with many financial orphans of Kathmandu, focused on building trust with those students. He said his newfound friendships with Nepalese children are a “constant reminder of the differences between us, and showed me just how strong and capable I am as an individual.”
For those who are unfamiliar with the Chelsea Center at Webster Groves High School, it’s a one-of-a-kind experiential learning center with a mission of “sparking curiosity, joy and wellness through a process of self discovery in members of the Webster Groves School District and community.”
Students have the options of internships, getting credit for their jobs, a “Real World Problem Solving” class, and a dynamic, individualized learning space. The Chelsea Center and the Chelsea Detrick Gap Year Scholarship are in memory of Chelsea Detrick, a 2003 graduate of Webster Groves High School who died of cancer in 2009.
Those interested in applying for the scholarship can visit www.webster.k12.mo.us/Page/23054.
Lillian Maynor is an intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times. She is a recent Webster Groves High School graduate and a recipient of the Chelsea Detrick Gap Year Scholarship with plans of traveling to Kathmandu, Nepal, to teach English.